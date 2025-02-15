Digital lost-and-found centres at Maha Kumbh help 20,000 missing people reunite with kin

Mahakumbh Nagar (UP), Feb 15 (PTI) The digital lost-and-found centres set up in the Maha Kumbh Mela here have helped reunite over 20,000 missing people with their loved ones, the Uttar Pradesh government said on Saturday.

According to it, the digital lost-and-found centres, equipped with advanced AI-based facial recognition technology, machine learning and multilingual support, reunited 8,725 devotees with their families in and around the major bathing event on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya.

Similarly, during the Makar Sankranti bathing event 598 devotees were traced and united with their families while during Basant Panchami Amrit Snan, the centres helped reunite 813 pilgrims with their kin, the government said.

Apart from these major bathing events, the digital centres have helped over 10,000 people reunite with their families. The government said a large number of those reunited with their families were women. Police also played a key role in this effort, it said.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated the digital lost-and-found centres on December 7 last year to ensure a hassle-free experience for devotees attending the Maha Kumbh.

Ten digital lost and found centres were set up at key locations, including at Prayagraj Junction Railway Station. The Uttar Pradesh Police, administrative officials and various volunteer organizations played a crucial role in the functioning of these centres.

UNICEF and several other non-governmental organizations also contributed actively to this initiative.

Following CM Adityanath's directives, these centres have been equipped with waiting areas, medical rooms, restrooms and other essential facilities to ensure a comfortable experience during the reunification process, the state government said. PTI NAV NSD NSD