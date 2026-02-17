Digital platforms transformed justice delivery, brought services closer to citizens: Meghwal

Srinagar, Feb 17 (PTI) Union Law minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on Tuesday said use of digital platforms has transformed justice delivery by bringing legal services closer to citizens.

Seeking justice every citizen's constitutional right, Meghwal said in his address to the Regional Event-cum-Workshop under the Tele-Law Initiative of the DISHA (Designing Innovative Solutions for Holistic Access to Justice) Scheme here.

Constitution of India is the cornerstone of justice, equality, and dignity, he said, adding, "According to the Constitution, every citizen has a right to seek and get justice. This is also the objective of this workshop." "The use of digital platforms has transformed justice delivery by bringing legal services closer to citizens," he added.

Meghwal emphasised that initiatives such as Tele-Law, Nyaya Bandhu, and Legal Literacy programmes are instrumental in realizing Dr. B.R. Ambedkar's vision of social and economic justice.

He said this principle should remain the core of every such programme, ensuring that justice reaches every citizen, whether living in villages, mountainous regions, or coastal areas.

Welcoming all participants, the minister referred to the Veer Parivar Sahayata Yojana 2025, and shared a moving account of a soldier's family to highlight the importance of strong legal support systems.

He encouraged the organisation of smaller, focused workshops to expand the network of pro bono lawyers and actively interacted with VLEs, advocates, and students.

Meghwal expressed confidence that collective efforts would transform Jammu and Kashmir into a model region for access to justice and further strengthen the Tele-Law programme.

The workshop was convened as part of the department's ongoing efforts to strengthen access to justice through technology-enabled services and to foster informed deliberations among key stakeholders, CSCSs, Law schools, including judicial officers, advocates, administrators, field functionaries, students, and civil society representatives.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, in his address, appreciated the efforts of the Department of Justice in strengthening legal awareness and access to justice in Jammu and Kashmir through the effective use of technology.

Emphasising that "justice delayed is justice denied", he highlighted the growing burden and pendency in courts and underlined the need to reduce unnecessary litigation by promoting timely disposal of cases, preventing avoidable disputes, and encouraging alternative resolution mechanisms.

He noted that initiatives such as Tele-Law, which have reached over 7.5 lakh beneficiaries across nearly 4,000 panchayats, play a vital role in resolving issues at the pre-litigation stage.

While acknowledging the progress made, he stressed that more can be achieved through continued collaboration with the Department of Justice and adoption of best practices, and expressed confidence that the workshop would further strengthen Tele-Law and contribute to reducing the burden on courts.