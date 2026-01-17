Digital policing making police services more transparent, citizen-friendly in Haryana: ACS Home

Chandigarh, Jan 17 (PTI) Adoption of technology-based initiatives have strengthened transparency, efficiency and citizen convenience in policing in Haryana, Dr Sumita Misra, Chief Secretary for Home Department, said on Saturday.

In a statement, she said the Digital Police portal developed by the Ministry of Home Affairs allows citizens to access various police services online, including lodging complaints, reporting cyber crimes, tracking complaint status, obtaining FIR copies, and accessing information on missing persons, stolen or recovered vehicles and wanted criminals.

The portal also facilitates police verification for domestic helps, drivers, tenants and employees, and issuance of Police Clearance Certificates, reducing the need for repeated visits to police stations, she explained.

Highlighting citizen-centric services, Misra said facilities such as missing person search, vehicle NOC (no objection certificate) generation, locating nearby police stations and access to proclaimed offender information have made services faster and more accessible.

She added that the facility to block lost or stolen mobile phones through the CEIR (central equipment identity register) system has helped prevent misuse of devices.

Misra said digital platforms such as Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems, Inter-operable Criminal Justice System, cyber training modules and crime analytics tools are strengthening investigations, data-driven policing and coordination among agencies.

National databases related to sexual offenders, human trafficking, foreign offenders and fake currency are aiding quicker identification and crime prevention.

These initiatives are helping Haryana Police adopt best practices in smart policing by better use of technology, data and analytics, Misra said. The continued training and awareness will further enhance the impact of digital policing in the state, she added.