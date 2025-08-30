Digital resurvey covers eight lakh hectares of land in Kerala

Thrissur (Kerala), Aug 30 (PTI) Kerala Government's ambitious digital resurvey initiative has crossed eight lakh hectares of land, Revenue Minister K Rajan said on Saturday.

Over eight lakh hectares of land in 58.65 lakh land parcels have been measured as part of the "Ente Bhoomi" digital survey managed by the state Revenue Department, he said in a statement.

"Ente Bhoomi" is the citizen portal of the Integrated Land Information and Management System (ILIMS) developed by the Government of Kerala.

It is part of the state's Digital Resurvey Mission, aiming to transform land administration by digitising and streamlining all land-related services.

Of the 529 villages where the survey was initiated as part of the project, field surveys have been completed in 334 hamlets, the minister said.

Survey work is progressing at a rapid pace in the remaining 195 villages, he added.

"This is a proud achievement. It is a victory of the collaborative initiative of revenue and survey employees," Rajan said.

One fourth of the 2.8 million hectares of land, excluding about 7 million forest land, has been surveyed in the state so far, he said.

Though land surveys had been commenced in the southern state in 1966, the process could be completed in only 911 villages over the next 57 years, he said.

After the LDF government came to power, a decision was taken to implement the digital re-survey with the help of advanced technology and by ensuring the support of local people.

Stating that the digital resurvey process is progressing rapidly, Minister Rajan said that with the completion of the initiative, Kerala can be free of any border disputes and maintain warm relation with neighbouring states in a better way. PTI LGK ADB