Digital service centres set up in buffer zone of Tadoba

Chandrapur (Maharashtra), May 2 (PTI) To deliver online forest-related services to local communities living in the buffer zone, Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve (TATR) in the district has established ten Van e-Seva Kendras or centres in the area.

Maharashtra Tribal Development Minister and Chandrapur guardian minister Ashok Uikey inaugurated the service online on April 30.

Field Director of TATR Prabhu Nath Shukla said in a release on Friday that villages in the buffer areas of Tadoba reserve lack digital connectivity, forcing villagers to travel long distances to access such services.

Hence, the TATR has launched the 'Van e-Seva Kendra' initiative to deliver online forest-related services directly to buffer zone communities.

The centers have started operations in Maroda, Mudholi, Moharli, Warvat, Waigaon Kh, Wasera, Shivni, Madanapur and Palsgaon, he added.