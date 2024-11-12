Digital solutions will make access to services easier for rural people: Panchayati Raj secretary

New Delhi, Nov 12 (PTI) The government is committed to empowering Panchayati Raj Institutions through digital solutions that make it easier for rural citizens to access essential services, Panchayati Raj Secretary Vivek Bharadwaj has said.

Advertisment

According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Panchayati Raj on Tuesday, Bharadwaj, while addressing a webinar on 'Citizen-Centric Services Provided by Panchayati Raj Institutions' on Monday, stressed on the significance of digital integration in streamlining rural service delivery. Bharadwaj highlighted the government's commitment to empowering Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) through unified, multi-portal solutions that make it easier for rural citizens to access essential services, the statement said. He said by integrating various service delivery portals, PRIs can simplify access, increase efficiency, and foster a modern, responsive rural governance framework. Bharadwaj described this effort as a critical step towards the ministry's overarching vision of inclusive, sustainable rural development, the statement said. On the occasion, V Srinivas, Secretary, Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances, commended the pivotal role of PRIs in bringing essential services to the rural populace and recognized state-led initiatives, including Karnataka’s Panchamitra, Gujarat’s eSeva, and Kerala’s ILGMS, as benchmarks for effective digital governance, according to the statement. He said these models showcase how PRIs can enhance transparency, accessibility, and direct service provision to citizens, serving as a template for digital governance across rural India.

Alok Prem Nagar, Joint Secretary (Governance), Ministry of Panchayati Raj, further elaborated on the ministry’s recent digital advancements, including the Citizen Charter Campaign of 2021, aimed at ensuring that rural citizens have seamless access to essential services such as certifications and MGNREGA benefits.

He stressed the importance of digital interventions, combined with robust panchayat-centred strategies in building a responsive, people-focused rural administration that addresses the unique needs of rural citizens.

Advertisment

"The webinar aimed at establishing a digitally enabled, citizen-centric rural governance model and reflected the broader vision of Viksit Bharat. Through collaboration, innovation, and shared best practices, the Ministry of Panchayati Raj continues to foster an environment where panchayats stand at the forefront of progress, delivering services that prioritize efficiency, transparency, and accessibility for all rural citizens," the statement added. The ministry also said that the webinar served as a vital platform for discussing the transformative impact of digital solutions in enhancing service delivery in rural India, with special emphasis on creating an inclusive, accessible and citizen-centric governance model for rural communities. PTI AO AO KVK KVK