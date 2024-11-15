Digital system for milk procurement to be put in place by March 2025: Himachal CM

Shimla, Nov 14 (PTI) Himachal Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday said that a digital system for the sale and purchase of milk from the farmers would be put in place by March next year.

Sukhu inaugurated a milk-processing plant with a capacity of 50,000 litres per day. It was built at a cost of Rs 25.67 crore in the Duttnagar area of Rampur.

Addressing the people who attended the event, he said that with the digital system in place, the farmers would receive information about the quality of the milk and its price through SMS.

He said that a plant with a capacity of 20,000 litres is already installed in the area and with the new plant, the capacity has now increased to 70,000 litres per day. Four districts -- Shimla, Kullu, Mandi and Kinnaur -- would benefit from the increased capacity of the plant.

It would also prove beneficial for about 20,000 farmers associated with 271 milk cooperative societies. PTI COR HIG HIG