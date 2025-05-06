Digital tools can enhance govt functioning efficiency: official

Mumbai, May 6 (PTI) A wide range of innovative digital tools can significantly improve the efficiency of government functioning, especially in managing information and monitoring tasks, a senior Maharashtra agriculture department official said on Tuesday.
"There are numerous tools that can help bring speed and efficiency into government work. If used properly, tools like Google Keep, Evernote, Microsoft OneNote, Google Drive, Dropbox, ClickUp, Microsoft To Do, Google Calendar, Google Sheets, and Telegram can help streamline our day-to-day responsibilities," said Agriculture Commissioner Suraj Mandhare.
He addressed a lecture on "Effective Use of Technology" under the 'Tech Wari: Maharashtra Tech Learning Week' programme organised in Mantralaya.
"Technology is a great equaliser. It benefits everyone regardless of physical ability, skin colour, caste or religion. It puts all users on an equal platform," Mandhare said.
He emphasised that tools like Microsoft OneNote can help resolve several governance-related challenges, while tablet computers with styluses are extremely useful in official work.
"Instead of focusing solely on hard work, we should prioritise smart work. While working for the government, it is essential for officers themselves to stay updated with the latest technology," he added.
Dr Vikas Naik, Joint CEO of the Maharashtra State Innovation Society, also addressed the session.
He said the proper use of technology can lead to more effective and timely execution of government work. Applications like Any.do can be used for task management, and Excel remains a very useful tool for data management at the field level, he added.
Naik also provided insights into the Maharashtra Civil Service portal, stating that "citizens can ask questions about any department on this platform and receive direct answers from officers".
He further explained that the 'MahaSampark' app makes it easier to access information about Indian Administrative Service officers and elected representatives.
"Technology provides effective tools to solve problems in administrative systems. We need to use it effectively," Naik added. PTI ND NSK