Digital University VC appointment: Kerala cabinet approves draft ordinance

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 6 (PTI) The Kerala government on Wednesday approved a draft ordinance to amend the provisions of the Kerala Digital Sciences, Innovation and Technology Act, 2021, in connection with the appointment of the Vice Chancellor of the Digital University Kerala.

A cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan gave the nod to the draft ordinance amidst an ongoing tussle between the LDF government and Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar over the appointment of vice chancellors in various universities in the state.

Ministers P Rajeev and R Bindhu visited Arlekar on Sunday and held discussions with him to resolve the deadlock over the appointment of VCs, days after the Supreme Court directed both parties to settle the dispute amicably.

According to the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), the draft ordinance was approved by the cabinet to amend the Act in accordance with the UGC rules and recent court orders.

It was also decided to recommend the Governor for promulgation of the ordinance, the CMO said in a statement.

Among other decisions, the cabinet meeting also approved the second phase of the medical insurance scheme (Medisep) for state government employees and pensioners. The basic insurance cover will be increased from Rs 3 lakh to Rs 5 lakh, it said.

Over 2,100 procedures for 41 specialty treatments will be included in the basic treatment package, the statement added. PTI LGK KH