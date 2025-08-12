Digital voter list will increase people's trust in democratic processes: HP deputy CM

Shimla, Aug 12 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri on Tuesday backed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's demand for a digital voter list, saying it is important for ensuring transparency and solidifying public faith in democratic processes.

In the present times, it is the collective responsibility of every citizen to protect democracy while ensuring the authenticity of voter lists and fair elections, Agnihotri said in a statement issued here.

The Congress has launched a campaign, urging people to register on a web portal launched by the party to demand accountability from the Election Commission (EC) against what it called was "vote chori" and express support for Gandhi's demand for digital voter rolls.

The EC should show transparency and make the digital voter list public, so that the public and political parties can audit it themselves, the leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha said earlier this week.

Agnihotri said any kind of disturbance in the election processes, "vote theft" or manipulation of the voters' list weakens the roots of democracy and a digital voter list will increase transparency, accountability and trust of citizens in the democratic processes.

He urged people to join the Congress' campaign. It is the collective responsibility of citizens to protect democracy while ensuring the authenticity of voter lists and fair elections, he said.

The deputy CM said this is not a fight of any one party but of the entire country, and the participation of every citizen is necessary.

This movement will be a big step towards fair and transparent elections in the country, Agnihotri said.