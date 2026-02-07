Digitalisation of accounts of TDB, temples under it taken up as priority: Board prez

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 7 (PTI) TDB president K Jayakumar on Saturday said that digitalisation of all accounts of the various temples under the Board, as recommended by the Kerala High Court, has been taken up as a matter of priority.

The entire exercise is expected to be completed within a year, he added.

The Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) president also said that a "righteous decision" would be taken with regard to tantri Kandararu Rajeevaru when it is his time to take over as chief priest of the Sabarimala temple.

"The turn of the current tantri Kandararu Mahesh Mohanararu will end in October 2026, and that is when Rajeevaru's turn will come. An appropriate and righteous decision will be taken at that time," Jayakumar told reporters here.

Rajeevaru has been arrested and is presently in jail in connection with the alleged misappropriation of gold from the Sabarimala shrine.

He further said that any irregularities or corrupt activities at places of worship have to be caught and strictly dealt with, as temples are places where everything has to be done in a righteous manner.

With regard to the digitalisation of the various accounts of the TDB and the temples under it, Jayakumar said it was required in view of the changing times and agreed with the High Court's recommendations on the issue.

He said that the Board has formulated a 'digitalisation pathway' or guidelines and has informed the court about the same.

He further said that Kerala State Information Technology Infrastructure (KITFRA) has been appointed to help the Board on this issue.

"We will codify our requirements and publish them. Let a vendor come. Thereafter, we will have a comprehensive digital solution in all aspects of the administration of temples.

"It will be done as soon as possible. Even if we are not able to complete it all in one go, the sections having public dealings and financial transactions will be completed first," the TDB president said.

He also said that the plan was to "go the digital way" -- not just at the temples, but at the Board as well -- within one year.

"It has been taken up as a matter of priority," he added. PTI HMP ADB