Dignified governor, lustrous VP candidate: Ramesh hails Gopalkrishna Gandhi on B-Day

New Delhi, Apr 22 (PTI) Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Tuesday hailed Gopalkrishna Gandhi on his 80th birthday, saying he has been a noted administrator and diplomat, close aide to two presidents, a dignified governor, a lustrous Vice Presidential candidate, an eminent author, and a widely-admired columnist.
The Congress general secretary in-charge communications said many years ago, the great ornithologist Salim Ali had described him memorably as a 'double distilled grandson' since his paternal grandfather was Mahatma Gandhi and his maternal grandfather was C. Rajagopalachari.
“Today that person turns 80. Gopalkrishna Gandhi has been a noted administrator & diplomat, close aide to two Presidents, a dignified Governor, a lustrous Vice Presidential candidate, an eminent author of scholarly books, and a widely-admired columnist who continues to educate and sparkle,” Ramesh said.
Noting that just last week his autobiography of sorts was released, Ramesh said it is an absolutely fascinating narrative of not just a personal journey but also a wonderfully unique recollection of post-1947 India-- of the events that defined it and the personalities who decisively shaped it.
Last week, at the launch of his book ‘The Undying Light: A Personal History of Independent India’, former West Bengal governor Gopalkrishna Gandhi has said late Manmohan Singh was the last true Indian statesman he had known and praised the former prime minister for demonstrating that there was still room for "sharafat in siyasat" (decency in politics).
Gandhi's book was formally launched by veteran actor Sharmila Tagore. PTI ASK DV DV