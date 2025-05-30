Dignity of labour boost: Maharashtra govt mulling designating plumbers as 'water engineers'

Mumbai, May 30 (PTI) The Maharashtra government is contemplating a decision to designate plumbers as "water engineers" in a bid to enhance the dignity of labour, state minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha said on Friday.

Speaking to reporters in Nashik, some 230 kilometres from here, Lodha, the state's skill development minister, said discussions will be held with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis before a final decision is taken.

"The government is preparing to take a significant step by elevating the status of plumbers. They could soon be referred to as water engineers. It is a move aimed at acknowledging their vital contribution to society. We intend to confer more respect upon workers by renaming certain professions. This symbolic change will help in recognising their skills and role in public life," Lodha asserted.

Lodha, who interacted with BJP office-bearers and workers during his visit, also said the proposed rejig in nomenclature is part of a broader effort to uplift the stature of persons in various trades.

The idea comes amid a larger national trend of renaming cities and institutions, though Lodha said the focus this time is on professions and not on places. PTI ND BNM