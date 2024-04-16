Digvijaya accuses BJP of using unfair tactics to breach Cong stronghold Chhindwara

Bhopal, Apr 16 (PTI) Congress Rajya Sabha member Digvijaya Singh on Tuesday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of resorting to unfair tactics to breach his party's bastion of Chhindwara in Madhya Pradesh.

Advertisment

Singh on Tuesday filed his nomination papers for Rajgarh Lok Sabha seat as the Congress candidate.

Before filing his nomination at the Rajgarh collectorate, he offered prayers at the Jalpa Mata Mandir in Rajgarh.

Talking to PTI in Rajgarh, Singh said the Congress has been winning Chhindwara Lok Sabha seat since 1977.

Advertisment

"Chhindwara, under the leadership of (former MP chief minister) Kamal Nath is the Congress citadel. Therefore, the BJP and (Union Home Minister) Amit Shah ji are resorting to unfair tactics to break it," he claimed.

"We strongly condemn this," he added.

On Sunday, a team of police and excise personnel searched the premises of Congress tribal MLA Nilesh Uikey, representing Pandhurna in Chhindwara district, following a complaint about hoarding of liquor and cash but no such recovery was made, an official said on Monday.

Advertisment

The Congress had termed it harassment of the tribal MLA through misuse of power by the ruling BJP.

Asked about the BJP campaigning in Chhindwara with full strength, Digvijaya Singh said, "Kamal Nath ji's base is strong." Kamal Nath's son Nakul Nath is seeking a second term from the Chhindwara Lok Sabha seat this time.

To a question on the BJP candidate (in Rajgarh) going to file nomination in a big procession, while he went to file papers with four persons, Singh said, "They have immense wealth. On the other hand, my workers are holding meetings at polling booths today. Is it more important, or was it necessary to call them here?" The BJP has this time renominated its sitting MP Rodmal Nagar from Rajgarh.

Advertisment

Digvijaya Singh, the former CM of Madhya Pradesh, represented Rajgarh Lok Sabha in 1984 and 1991. His hometown Raghogarh falls under this parliamentary seat.

Singh contested the 2019 Lok Sabha election from Bhopal where BJP's Pragya Singh Thakur defeated him by a margin of about 3.65 lakh votes.

Polling in the Rajgarh Lok Sabha constituency will be held on May 7. PTI COR ADU GK