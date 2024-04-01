Digvijaya no challenge irrespective of voting being held through ballot papers or EVMs: BJP MP

Bhopal, Apr 1 (PTI) Congress veteran Digvijaya Singh is not a challenge even if voting in Rajgarh Lok Sabha seat in Madhya Pradesh is held through ballot papers instead of EVMs, sitting BJP MP from the seat Rodmal Nagar said on Monday.

A day earlier, Singh, while addressing a gathering in Kachnariya in Susner as part of his 'Vayda Nibhao Yatra', had said if 400 persons file nominations from Rajgarh, then the Election Commission will be forced to hold polls through ballot papers.

Each EVM can have a maximum of 384 candidates, including NOTA, per constituency. A total of 16 candidates, including NOTA, can appear on one ballot unit and 24 such units can be connected simultaneously to the control unit.

"People have seen both BJP and Congress governments and their leaders. There is no challenge to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and people are firmly with BJP. We will definitely win," Nagar told reporters after praying at Bagula Mukhi temple in Susner.

"Digvijaya Singh is not a challenge. Whether polls are carried out through ballot papers or EVMs, people are with the BJP and nobody can prevent Narendra Modi from becoming prime minister again," he said.

Singh made the comment on Sunday after asking people if they wanted elections to be held through EVMs or ballot papers.

Responding to the crowd shouting ballot paper, Singh had said, "There is only one way for this (election through ballot paper) if 400 candidates fill nomination forms. I am preparing for this." This way, Rajgarh will see elections through ballot papers, Singh had said.

The Congress veteran has routinely opposed the use of EVMs for polls and has attributed its presence for the victories of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Singh was MP from Rajgarh in 1984 and 1991, before becoming MP chief minister for 10 years from 1993.

Nagar won the seat in 2014 and 2019 and has been renominated by the BJP. PTI MAS BNM