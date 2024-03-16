Digvijaya questions the presence of 'shell companies' in electoral bonds scheme, slams Centre

Indore, Mar 16 (PTI) Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Saturday expressed surprise that top corporates are missing from the electoral bonds scheme and the main donors were "shell companies".

Speaking to reporters in Indore, he pointed out that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said his government had forced the closure of all shell firms.

"It is surprising that these corporates didn't give money for the elections. Shell companies are giving money. How are shell companies, which don't have any business or profit, giving donations worth thousands of crores? This has exposed the PM," he claimed.

Lauding ex-Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren, Singh said the former chose to go to jail than bow before probe agencies that were being misused by the Centre.

Speaking on the upcoming polls, Singh alleged votes were being stolen through EVMs and claimed he was fighting against it.

Queried on BJP Rajya Sabha MP Ajay Pratap Singh quitting the party after expressing discontent over ticket distribution for Lok Sabha elections, he said more leaders will leave the ruling dispensation.

He called those leaving the Congress as "fool chhap Congress".

On the CAA notification issued recently by the Centre, Singh said laws to give citizenship to refugees were already present so what was the reason the BJP government took five years to enact rules.

He also brushed aside the BJP's claim that the Congress was not getting candidates for the upcoming polls.

The Congress has an abundance of aspirants and was finding it hard to select candidates, Singh asserted. PTI ADU BNM