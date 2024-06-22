Digvijaya Singh claims MP woman BJP worker killed in UP, demands high-level probe

Bhopal, Jun 22 (PTI) Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Saturday alleged that a woman BJP worker from Madhya Pradesh was killed in neighbouring Uttar Pradesh last year but her family was not receiving any support from the police.

According to the family of Mamta Yadav of Ashok Nagar district in MP, she went to Prayagraj in UP in September 2023 to meet one Ramapati Dwivedi to “take back” her Rs 7 lakh but did not return, prompting them to file a complaint at Chanderi police station.

They claimed that a body was found within the jurisdiction of Manda police station in UP around the same time but the police buried it as they could not identify it. Her brother visited UP in February this year and “identified” the body as that of his sister (possibly from photos), they claimed.

According to her family, Mamta, aged around 35, was also a former office-bearer of a BJP mandal in Ashok Nagar district.

Inspector Manish Jadon of Chanderi police station told PTI on Saturday that they had written to the UP police for the identification of the body and were awaiting their reply.

Singh said he raised the case after the family approached him saying they were not getting any help and the UP police were not exhuming the body.

“I have written to the Director General of Police Madhya Pradesh and I am also writing a letter to the Chief Minister of MP, demanding to assign the investigation to a senior officer or constitute a judicial committee to probe into the matter,” he said.

The Congress leader claimed many politicians were involved in the “killing” of Mamta. He said she had talked to a person 86 times in 10 days but the police did not trace the number.

Mamta’s mother Geeta Bai and brother Rajbhan alleged that she was murdered and they were running from pillar to post to get her body. PTI LAL NR