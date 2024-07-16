Digvijaya Singh files election petition against BJP rival who defeated him

Jabalpur, Jul 16 (PTI) Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Tuesday filed a petition before the Madhya Pradesh High Court here, challenging the election of the BJP's Rodmal Nagar who defeated him in the Rajgarh Lok Sabha constituency.

Among other things, there was a manipulation of electronic voting machines (EVMs), Singh claimed.

Nagar defeated the Congress veteran by more than 1.45 lakh votes in the 2024 general elections.

Sanjay Agarwal, Singh's lawyer, said the petition alleged that the Constitution of India as well as Representation of the People Act were violated, and sought cancellation of Nagar's election.

It also highlighted the `failure' of the Election Commission of India in following the directions passed by the Supreme Court on checking and verification of EVMs, he said.

Digvijaya Singh told reporters that the ECI and government were not responding to the distrust about EVMs and the EC has not been implementing the apex court's decision of April 26.

"There are several such issues, on which I am filing the petition on technical grounds. When we vote, it is our right that it should go to the right place and it is counted. Elections should be free and fair," he said.