Digvijaya Singh meets kin of farmer killed in Guna district, seeks death penalty for culprits

Guna, Oct 28 (PTI) Congress Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh on Tuesday demanded capital punishment for those responsible for the brutal murder of a farmer over a land dispute in Guna district of Madhya Pradesh.

The former CM, who arrived in Guna to meet family members of the farmer, strongly condemned the recent killing in Ganeshpura village under the Fatehgarh police station area of the district, and claimed it reflects poor law and order situation in the BJP-ruled state.

Singh later met with the victim's family and offered condolences.

He alleged that Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has completely failed to maintain law and order.

Villagers and family members informed Singh that the family accused of being involved in the farmer's murder has terrorised the entire area.

The Congress leader said Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, the BJP MP from Guna, should visit the village and see for himself the "atmosphere of anarchy" prevailing in the area.

Meanwhile, talking to reporters, Inspector General (IG) Arvind Saxena said eight teams from Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan are conducting raids and the absconding accused in the farmer murder case will be arrested soon.

"This is certainly a tragic incident. I have spoken to the complainant and inspected the scene of the incident. Following the FIR, three of the 14 accused have been arrested. Ganeshpura is a border village. Therefore, eight joint police teams from Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan are conducting raids." "We are striving to apprehend all the accused as soon as possible. I have assured the family that they will be provided complete security. I have shared my phone number with the victim's family and the villagers. We are committed to ensuring 24-hour security," the IPS officer stated.

Asked about the molestation of two Australian women cricketers in Indore last week, Congress MP Singh said strictest possible action should be taken against the accused.

"But, why was this incident allowed to happen? Why were the local police not able to make adequate security arrangements? he sought to know.

On BJP minister Kailash Vijayvargiya's remarks after the molestation incident, Singh said, "The law and order situation in our state has deteriorated to such an extent that a minister has to say that no woman should go out without informing the administration. What does this mean? What will the administration do?" PTI COR MAS RSY