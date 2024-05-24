Digvijaya Singh pays floral tributes to Madhviraje Scindia

Gwalior, May 24 (PTI) Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Friday paid tributes to Madhaviraje Scindia, the mother of Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, who died last week.

The former Madhya Pradesh chief minister reached Gwalior in the afternoon and visited Jai Vilas Palace to pay his respects by offering flowers at the portrait of Scindia's mother.

Madhaviraje Scindia, from the erstwhile royal family of Gwalior in MP, died last week at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi. She hailed from Nepal's royal family and got married to former Union minister Madhavrao Scindia in 1966. PTI MAS NP