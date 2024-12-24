Digvijaya Singh seeks probe by HC judge in corruption at MP Transport Department

Bhopal, Dec 24 (PTI) Congress Rajya Sabha member Digvijaya Singh on Tuesday wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, demanding probe by a sitting High Court judge into the corruption in the Madhya Pradesh Transport Department.

The Madhya Pradesh Lokayukta's Special Police Establishment earlier this week conducted searches at the properties of a former constable with the department and seized assets worth around Rs 8 crore besides documents related to real estate investments.

Singh shared his letter to the PM with the media here.

He also alleged that there was pressure on then chief minister Kamal Nath to appoint Govind Rajput as transport minister. Rajput was one of the Congress leaders who, led by Jyotiraditya Scindia, joined the BJP in March 2020 and caused the fall of the Nath-led Congress regime.

Rajput was not available immediately for a comment.

"I demand investigation of the transport scam under the supervision of the Chief Justice of the Madhya Pradesh High Court. The benami properties found during the investigation should be confiscated and money should be deposited with the government treasury," Singh stated in his letter.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) too should register a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act in the matter, the former chief minister demanded.

Singh's letter named several persons, and also spoke of corruption at `check barriers' put up by the transport department.

On December 19, Rs 3 crore in cash and 200 kg of silver ingots along with documents of benami properties were found at the residence of former constable Saurabh Sharma, as per the Lokayukta police.

As much as 52 kg of gold and Rs 11 crore in cash were found in a car owned by an associate of the constable, and the Income Tax Department has seized a diary in which names of officers, political leaders and businessmen are mentioned, the Congress leader claimed.

Asked about Singh's allegations, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said, "Our government has continued the policy of fighting corruption. We have closed check barriers from the very first day. We are against corruption at every level." PTI ADU KRK