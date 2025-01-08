Digvijaya Singh targeted my father, now targeting me: Union minister Scindia

Gwalior, Jan 8 (PTI) Union minister and BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia on Wednesday said Congress veteran Digvijaya Singh often targeted his father late Madhavrao Scindia during his lifetime and was doing the same thing with him now.

Scindia, who arrived in Gwalior on a four-day visit, maintained he has always shown respect to the former Madhya Pradesh CM, who was once his colleague in the Congress.

Congress Rajya Sabha member Singh had raised questions on Scindia after a "scam" was unearthed in the Madhya Pradesh transport department. Huge unaccounted wealth was recovered from a former transport department constable earlier last month.

Asked about the former CM's critical remarks on him, Scindia told reporters, "Is this something new? Digvijaya Singh has spent his entire life targeting my respected father and me. I have never targeted him. I greet him whenever I meet him, even today. One can draw his lines according to his ideology. My ideology is to serve people and this is my target." After Lokayukta raids on former constable Saurabh Sharma, Singh wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi last month, demanding probe by a sitting High Court judge in corruption in the MP Transport Department.

In the letter, he alleged there was pressure on then-chief minister Kamal Nath of the Congress to appoint a politician considered close to Scindia as transport minister.

Asked about the next month's assembly polls in Delhi, Scindia said the BJP will emerge victorious like it did in Haryana and Maharashtra polls last year. PTI COR ADU RSY