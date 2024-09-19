Digvijaya slams Pak minister for remarks on Article 370

Indore, Sep 19 (PTI) Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Thursday slammed Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif for his remarks on Article 370 and asserted the neighbouring country has no right to comment on India's affairs.

Asif has said the Shehbaz Sharif government in Pakistan and the Congress-National Conference alliance in Jammu and Kashmir were on the same page on the issue of restoration of Article 370.

"They (the alliance) have made it an election issue. Pakistan and the National Conference-Congress alliance are on the same page in Jammu and Kashmir to restore Article 370 and 35A," Asif was quoted as saying in an interview.

"He has no right to make such comments. We condemn it," Singh told reporters.

He alleged the Centre's 'one nation, one election' initiative was a gimmick that was being raised to cover up the Narendra Modi government's failures and discord in the Bharatiya Janata Party.

"The central government has failed on all counts. The country's economy and social harmony has worsened, which throws a challenge to Modi's leadership. The internal discord in BJP has come to the fore," he said.

If the system of simultaneous polls comes into force, a government will not be ousted before the end of its five-year term even if it does not have a majority, which will be completely against the federal structure and parliamentary politics of the country, he claimed.

Singh also said threatening remarks made by BJP leaders against Rahul Gandhi were being done at the behest of Modi and the ruling party's leadership. PTI HWP LAL BNM