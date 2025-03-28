Digvijaya takes jibe at BJP over 'Saugat-e-Modi' initiative

Indore, Mar 28 (PTI) Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Friday took a jibe at the BJP's 'Saugat-e Modi' initiative by saying giving gifts to Muslims was a good thing but at the same time their houses should not be demolished.

The BJP has said the initiative, which comes ahead of Eid, will involve the distribution of food items like vermicelli, dates, dry fruits and sugar as well as salwar-suit fabric for women.

"It is good they (BJP) are giving gifts to Muslims but at least they should not break their (Muslims) houses," Singh told reporters here in an apparent reference to the use of bulldozers in states like Uttar Pradesh to demolish "illegal" portions of criminals' homes.

"Those who are distributing gifts to Muslims should at least assure them that they will not say baseless things against them. They should create an atmosphere of harmony between Hindus and Muslims and should not fight over temple-mosque," the Congress Rajya Sabha MP added.

Asked about the controversy over curbs on people offering Eid namaz on the streets in some parts of the country, Singh said a tradition that has been around for long must be maintained.

On cash being found in the house of a high court judge, Singh batted for judicial accountability, adding "if this much cash was found in anyone else's house, that person would have been in jail by now". PTI HWP MAS BNM