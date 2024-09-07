Digvijaya targets MP BJP chief Sharma, he hits back over Cong leader's ‘unacceptable’ language

Bhopal, Sep 7 (PTI) Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Saturday used the “napunsakta” (impotence) jibe to target Madhya Pradesh BJP chief VD Sharma, who hit back at the Rajya Sabha member for his “unacceptable” language.

Singh made the remark against Sharma during a press conference when a reporter sought his response saying Sharma had claimed that “he was a supporter of terrorists”.

“Despite a triple-engine government, at Centre, state and civic and local bodies level, if he (Sharma) calls me an associate of terrorists but still does not take any action against me, then I’m disappointed at his ‘napunsakta’,” the Congress leader responded.

Sharma retaliated saying Singh not only supports terrorists but is also trying to deprive Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes of their rights through appeasement politics.

Terming Singh’s language “unacceptable”, Sharma said in a media release, “I challenge your masculinity over your attempts of appeasement. I won’t use such shallow and lowly words.” The Congress and Digvijay Singh are involved in appeasement politics even now, said Sharma, who also represents the Khajuraho Lok Sabha seat.

“As the BJP and I oppose this move, he loses his cool. I want to make it clear to Digvijaya that BJP won't allow him to snatch the rights of Dalits and tribals in his bid to do appeasement politics,” Sharma added. PTI LAL NR