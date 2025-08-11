Digvijaya writes to Birla, calls for National Sports Governance Bill to be referred to parl panel

New Delhi, Aug 11 (PTI) Chairman of the parliamentary committee on sports, Digvijaya Singh, on Monday wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and urged him to refer the National Sports Governance Bill 2025 to the panel, asserting that it should be examined and discussed before it is taken up by Parliament.

"I am writing to you regarding the National Sports Governance Bill 2025, which was introduced in the Lok Sabha on July 23, 2025. I wanted to bring to your attention the fact that the Bill has not previously been referred to the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Sports," Singh said in his letter to Birla.

Singh said the Bill was a significant legislation that makes major changes to the existing sports governance architecture of this country.

He said it was critical that it be examined and discussed by the parliamentary standing committee before it is taken up by the Parliament as a whole. "This is after all the very purpose of the Standing Committees." "I therefore request you to refer the National Sports Governance Bill 2025 to the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education, Women, Children, Youth, and Sports," said the panel chairman.