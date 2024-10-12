Digvijaya's nephew booked for arguing with cops: Cong hits back with video of MP minister's son

Indore, Oct 12 (PTI) The BJP and Congress indulged in a war of words in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday over two videos showing the nephew of opposition party leader Digvijaya Singh's nephew and state minister Prahlad Patel's son allegedly misbehaving with police.

An FIR was registered against Aditya Singh, son of Digvijaya's younger brother Laxman Singh, along with his driver, for allegedly obstructing a state government campaign in Guna district on Friday, police said.

A video showing Aditya Singh, a former president of Raghogarh municipality. holding a cigarette while arguing with government staffers, including a policewoman, went viral on social media.

Speaking on the issue, Digvijaya Singh said his nephew was booked on a petty incident.

"He (Aditya) saw a street play on the road when he was going somewhere. He was not aware of the play. He had a minor altercation with the police. Police will do their job. I have nothing to say on the matter," the Rajya Sabha member told reporters.

Meanwhile, MP BJP spokesperson Narendra Saluja posted a message on X claiming Digvijaya Singh, instead of condemning his nephew's behaviour, had called the incident petty.

Hitting back, Congress leader Yogendra Singh Parihar, known to be close to Digvijaya Singh, posted a video on X in which MP Panchayat and Rural Development Minister Prahlad Patel's son Prabal Patel is purportedly seen manhandling police personnel in Jabalpur's Labour Chowk road crossing.

Parihar, speaking to PTI, asked if Patel would like to comment on the behaviour of his son Prabal and whether the BJP government in the state will take action.