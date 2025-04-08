Dilapidated govt school buildings to be restored soon: Delhi education minister Sood

New Delhi, Apr 8 (PTI) Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood has said the city's dilapidated school buildings will be reconstructed soon.
Sood inspected four such government schools in east Delhi on Tuesday and said the students will be relocated.
During the visit, Sood and BJP MLA from Patparganj Ravinder Singh Negi inspected three Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalayas in Mayur Vihar and Mandawali Phase 1 and 2, and a Rajkiya Sarvodaya Sah Vidyalaya in Vinod Nagar.
Sood said, "MLAs of different constituencies have raised concern regarding the condition of government schools which is why we are conducting these inspections." He said Negi had sought the urgent reconstruction of some school buildings in his constituency.
"Some of these schools are still operating in buildings that are unsafe," Sood said.
The reconstruction of these buildings will begin soon, he added. PTI SHB RHL