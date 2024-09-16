Dilip Ghosh made in-charge of BJP membership drive in 5 districts of Tripura

Agartala, Sep 16 (PTI) Senior BJP leader Dilip Ghosh has been made the in-charge of the saffron party's membership drive in five organizational districts of Tripura, a party functionary said on Monday.

Ghosh has been made in charge of five districts - Sadar (Rural), Khowai, Dhalai, Unakoti and North Tripura.

"Senior party leader, Dilip Ghosh has been made the in-charge of BJP's membership drive for five districts of the state. He will visit the state to oversee the ongoing membership drive of the state", said BJP Tripura general secretary Amit Rakshit.

He claimed that the membership drive has got an overwhelming response from all sections of people as many as 3.12 lakh people have already taken membership out of the 7 lakh membership target during the ongoing process.

"The public response is good, especially in tribal belts", he said.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha launched the membership drive on September 3 and it will continue for one and a half months.

"After completion of the membership drive, active members are being identified who are eligible to participate in the organizational elections. If everything falls in the right place, a new state committee will take charge in November," he said. PTI PS RG