Dilip Ghosh may be used to strengthen BJP's Bengal unit before LS polls: Sukanta Majumdar

Kolkata, Jul 29 (PTI) BJP's West Bengal state secretary Sukanta Majumdar on Saturday said senior party leader Dilip Ghosh, whose name did not feature in a rejigged list of the party's central office bearers, is likely to be used for strengthening the state unit to fight the TMC ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

There are, however, speculations within a section of the party that Ghosh may be inducted in the Union ministry.

"A veteran and loyal leader like Dilipda is likely to be used for strengthening the state unit to take on the Trinamool Congress ahead of the Lok Sabha elections," Majumdar told PTI.

He said it was a decision taken at the highest level of the party in the interest of the organisation.

To a question about possibility of Ghosh's induction in the Union ministry, he said, "We don't have any such information, the party national leadership does not discuss such issues with the state committee." BJP president JP Nadda rejigged the list of the party's central office bearers on Saturday, in which the Lok Sabha MP from Medinipur constituency was dropped as vice-president.

Anupam Hazra, a secretary in the party's national committee, said it is not that Ghosh is being ignored.

"His services will be used to strengthen the state organisation in the coming days," he said.

He also denied having any information about possibility of Ghosh's induction in the Union ministry. PTI SUS AMR MNB