Dilli Haat hosts Bihar festival from Mar 16-31 to showcase state's cultural heritage

New Delhi, Mar 17 (PTI) Dilli Haat, which showcases India's diverse cultural hues, is currently hosting a festival that highlights Bihar’s traditional craftsmanship, offering visitors a glimpse into the state's rich heritage.

Bihar Utsav 2025 is being held at Dilli Haat, INA, from March 16 to March 31.

"Artisans, weavers, and handicraft experts from Bihar will present their unique creations, offering visitors an authentic experience of the state's traditional craftsmanship," according to a statement from the Bihar government.

A special highlight of the event will be grand cultural performances on March 22, marking Bihar Diwas, where visitors can immerse themselves in vibrant folk music and dance celebrating Bihar's cultural legacy.

Bihar Utsav was inaugurated by Kundan Kumar, IAS, Resident Commissioner, Bihar Bhawan, with Shri Shekhar Anand, IAS, Director, Technical Development, gracing the occasion as the Guest of Honour.

Speaking on the occasion, Kundan Kumar said, "Bihar Utsav is not just an event to exhibit the state's art and culture but also a platform to connect people across the country with Bihar's unique heritage. We hope this festival inspires visitors to explore Bihar's rich culture and traditions firsthand." Anand said, "Events like Bihar Utsav not only promote our artisans at national and international platforms but also contribute to preserving our cultural heritage while boosting the state's economic growth." The festival features an extensive exhibition of Bihar's famous silk, khadi garments, Madhubani paintings, Tikuli and Manjusha art, Sujni embroidery, Sikki craft, and attractive wooden and bamboo products.

Visitors can savor authentic Bihari cuisine at various food stalls.

Bihar Utsav 2025 is an annual initiative organized by the Government of Bihar, aimed at promoting the state's rich art, culture, and traditions to a wider audience.