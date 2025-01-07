Dima Hasao coal mine in Assam 'illegal', one held, says CM as workers still trapped

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Tuesday that a person has been arrested after nine workers were trapped inside a coal mine in Dima Hasao district, which "appears to be illegal".

He also said a case was registered in connection with the incident that occurred on Monday in Umrangso area.

Rescue operations have been continuing since Monday but no worker has been brought out of the quarry so far, a district official said.

''The police have registered an FIR under Umrangso PS Case No: 02/2025, citing Sections 3(5)/105 BNS, r/w Section 21(1) of the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957, to investigate the incident. Prima facie, it appears to be an illegal mine. One Punish Nunisa has been arrested in connection with the case," the chief minister posted on 'X'.

Navy divers have been requisitioned to assist local authorities in rescuing the nine labourers trapped inside the coal mine as the water level inside the quarry has risen to nearly 100 feet, Sarma said.

The divers are flying in from Visakhapatnam and are expected to arrive soon, he said.

A 35-member NDRF team, led by Commandant H P S Kandari, is conducting rescue operations at the site.

Army personnel have been engaged to rescue the nine labourers and a relief task force comprising specialists such as divers and sappers, equipped with essential tools, reached the site in Umrangso, a defence spokesperson said.

''Engineers task force with equipment, divers and medical teams from the Indian Army and the Assam Rifles have joined the rescue efforts," he said.

All efforts are underway in close coordination with the civil administration to rescue the trapped people, another official said.

The chief minister thanked the army for extending their help in the rescue operations.

''Much gratitude for this quick response. We are deploying all possible efforts to ensure the safe return of our miners," the chief minister posted on the microblogging site.

NDRF and SDRF personnel are also at the site to rescue the miners trapped inside the coal mine.

Two water pumping machines were also put into use to flush out the water, another official said.

Since Monday, nine labourers have been trapped inside the mine at the Assam Coal Quarry, situated in the 3 Kilo area of Umrangso, after a sudden gush of water flooded the site.

According to employees of the quarry, there were around 15 workers inside the mine, though the authorities did not confirm the number.

The chief minister listed the names of the trapped labourers - Ganga Bahadur Shreth, Hussain Ali, Jakir Hussain, Sarpa Barman, Mustafa Seikh, Khushi Mohan Rai, Sanjit Sarkar, Lijan Magar and Sarat Goyary.

“Distressing news from Umrangshu, where labourers are trapped in a coal mine. The exact number and status are yet unknown. The DC, SP and my colleague Kaushik Rai are rushing to the site. Praying to God for everyone's safety,” Sarma had said in a post on X.

Eyewitness accounts and initial assessments suggest that the flooding occurred unexpectedly, leaving the workers unable to escape from the mine.

Rescue operations were launched immediately with teams consisting of local authorities, emergency responders and mining experts working to locate and rescue the trapped workers, the officials said.