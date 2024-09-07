Dimple Yadav meets Dalai Lama in Dharamshala, expresses support for Tibetian cause

Dharamshala (Himachal): Samajwadi Party leader and Member of Parliament, Dimple Yadav on Saturday paid a visit to the Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama in Himachal's Dharamshala.

Yadav, wife of SP chief and former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, Akhilesh Yadav expressed her admiration for the Dalai Lama and pledged her support for the Tibetan people's ongoing struggle.

"I have come here to meet His Holiness and express my solidarity with the Tibetan cause," she said during her visit to the main Tibetan temple.

Earlier, the Dalai Lama participated in a special long-life prayer ceremony organized by the Monpa community of Arunachal Pradesh. The ceremony, held at the main Tibetan temple, was attended by a large delegation from the Tawang region, led by Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu.

The chief minister, along with other leaders, presented offerings on behalf of the people of Arunachal Pradesh, symbolizing their respect and devotion to the Dalai Lama, a statement issued here said.

The event drew a strong presence from the Tibetan exile community and high-profile leaders from Arunachal Pradesh, including MP Tapir Gao, Arunachal Education and Tourism Minister Pasang Dorjee, and MLA Zingnu Namchoom.

The Monpa community's prayers and offerings emphasized the deep spiritual and cultural ties shared with Tibet, particularly through their reverence for the Dalai Lama.

Khandu, who has been in Dharamshala for a couple of days, held various meetings with officials from the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA), also known as the Tibetan government in exile.

On Friday, the CTA hosted a special ceremony to officially welcome the Arunachal Pradesh delegation and express gratitude for their solidarity with the Tibetan cause.

Khandu spoke of his recent audience with the Dalai Lama and praised the CTA's dedication to advancing the Tibetan cause. He reaffirmed the commitment of Arunachal Pradesh to supporting Tibet, underscoring the historical and cultural significance of their relationship.