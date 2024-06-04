Dimple Yadav wins from Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat, Akhilesh leads in Kannauj

Lucknow, Jun 4 (PTI) Akhilesh Yadav's wife Dimple Yadav has won from the Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat while he and three others from the Yadav clan are leading by a comfortable margin, according to Election Commission figures.

The Samjwadi Party (SP) had fielded five members of the Yadav clan in the Lok Sabha elections.

Akhilesh Yadav is leading by a margin of 1,70,076 votes over BJP's Subrat Pathak in Kannauj, according to figures from EC's website at 7 pm.

Dimple won from the Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat by a margin of 2,21,639 votes, defeating her nearest rival BJP's Jaiveer Singh. She polled 5,98,526 votes, while Singh got 3,76,887 votes. BSP candidate Shiv Prasad Yadav got 66,814 votes.

In Azamgarh, SP's Dharmendra Yadav is leading by a margin of 1,61,035 votes over BJP's Dinesh Lal Yadav 'Nirahua', while in Firozabad, party leader Ram Gopal Yadav's son Akshay Yadav is leading by a margin of 89,312 votes against BJP's Vishwadeep Singh.

In Badaun, SP leader Shivpal Yadav's son Aditya Yadav is leading BJP's Durvijay Singh Shakya by 35,252 votes, as of 7 pm. The party had initially given a ticket to Shivpal on this seat but later gave it to his son Aditya. PTI CDN ABN RPA