Din in Chhattisgarh assembly as Congress claims farmers not able to sell paddy

Raipur, Feb 6 (PTI) The Congress on Tuesday created a ruckus in the Chhattisgarh assembly after Speaker Raman Singh refused to admit the notice for adjournment motion seeking discussion on paddy procurement and staged a walkout.

During Question Hour, Congress legislators accused the government of not extending the date for the purchase of paddy at minimum support prices and walked out in protest.

After Question Hour, Leader of Opposition Charan Das Mahant moved an adjournment motion seeking discussion on procurement of paddy claiming several farmers could not sell their produce (in the Kharif crop season 2023-24).

Joining him on the issue, Congress MLA Raghvendra Singh said the government had extended the procurement deadline by four days beyond January 31 but farmers still could not sell paddy due to alleged irregularities.

State's parliamentary affairs minister Brijmohan Agrawal said the notice should not be allowed due to the lack of specific information.

Former chief minister Bhuepsh Baghel said since the matter is very serious and linked to farmers, the issue should be discussed by admitting the adjournment notice.

When Speaker Raman Singh declined to accept their demand, Congress members raised slogans, forcing him to adjourn the proceedings for five minutes.

After hearing the members, the speaker refused to admit the notice, but the Opposition members were unrelenting in their demand for a discussion on paddy procurement.

When the House reassembled, Congress members once again resorted to sloganeering.

Alleging that the government was not fulfilling the "Modi ki guarantee" and trying to run away from the discussion, Congress MLAs boycotted the proceedings and staged a walk-out.

Later, they staged a sit-in protest in front of Mahatma Gandhi's statue in the Assembly premises.

Earlier, in the question hour, Congress MLA Umesh Patel sought to know from Food Minister Dayaldas Baghel about the total purchase of paddy and the number of registered farmers whose paddy is yet to be procured in the current paddy procurement season.

Minister Dayaldas Baghel informed that a total of 145 lakh tons of paddy had been purchased.

"Previous records of paddy procurement in the state indicate that there has been an increase in the acreage of paddy (area under paddy cultivation) almost every year, but this time the acreage has decreased by 2 lakh hectares," the minister stated.

Bhupesh Baghel said several farmers could not sell their paddy in many districts and demanded that the government extend the paddy purchase date.

Dayaldas Baghel said the purchase of paddy is stopped and there have been no complaints regarding farmers not being able to sell paddy.

"Therefore, there is no need to extend the date for the purchase of paddy," he added. PTI TKP NSK