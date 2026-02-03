Din in K'taka Legislative Council over Cong MLC using 'derogatory' remarks against PM Modi

Bengaluru, Feb 3 (PTI) Karnataka Legislative Council on Tuesday witnessed an uproarious scene over the alleged derogatory remarks made by Congress MLC Nazeer Ahmed against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

During a discussion in the Council on Monday, Ahmed made the derogatory remarks, which led to furore with the opposition BJP demanding an unconditional apology.

The din continued on Tuesday as well, with the BJP members trooping into the well of the House raising slogans against Ahmed.

Chairperson Basavaraj Horatti too gave a ruling that Ahmed should tender an unconditional apology.

The Congress MLC said he said so because he found it objectionable to call Modi as Vishwa Guru when Mahatma Gandhi is revered as Vishwa Guru.

He even said he is ready for suspension.

As the chaos continued, Horatti adjourned the proceedings of the House. PTI GMS KH