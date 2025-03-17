Din in Maharashtra legislature over Cong leader's 'Fadnavis-Aurangzeb' comparison

Mumbai: Maharashtra Congress chief Harshvardhan Sapkal's controversial comparison of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to the Mughal emperor Aurangzeb rocked the state legislature on Monday with Mahayuti leaders demanding exemplary action.

The uproar echoed through both Houses of the state legislature in the ongoing Budget session, with demands for tough legal action against Sapkal.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar (NCP) and Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule, who belongs to the BJP, assured action against Sapkal as per law.

Pawar told the Assembly that the remarks would be thoroughly investigated.

"Certain comments are made to please party seniors and grab eyeballs. But their vote share gets decreased and their true colours are seen. If such wrong remarks are made against persons in important positions, they will be verified and action will be taken," Pawar said.

Sapkal on Sunday said, "Aurangzeb was a cruel ruler. Today, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is an equally cruel ruler. He always supports issues related to religion but does nothing about cases like the murder of sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh".

Congress leader Bhai Jagtap, however, refuted the allegations, claiming that Sapkal never made such a statement.

The Assembly Speaker adjourned proceedings for 10 minutes amid frequent disruptions.

In the council, BJP group leader Pravin Darekar raised the issue as soon as the day's proceedings began.

"Comparing the chief minister, who is governing the state efficiently, to Aurangzeb is a highly condemnable act and an insult to Maharashtra," he said and demanded registration of a case against Sapkal and strict action "to set an example".

NCP member Amol Mitkari also criticised Sapkal's remarks.

Opposition leader Ambadas Danve expressed his disapproval of personal attacks, but accused the government of having an "Aurangzeb-like mentality".

NCP (SP) legislator Shashikant Shinde echoed similar sentiments.

Bawankule assured the Council that the government would seriously consider strict action against Sapkal for his "objectionable" remarks.