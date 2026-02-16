Din in MP assembly over Indore water tragedy; governor's address interrupted

Bhopal, Feb 16 (PTI) The Opposition on Monday created a ruckus in the MP legislative assembly over the Indore contaminated drinking water tragedy and objected to the "clean water" commitment mentioned in the state governor's customary address on the first day of the Budget session.

Amid slogan shouting, the Speaker adjourned the proceedings for Tuesday after the listed business for the day ended.

Earlier, when Governor Mangubhai Patel mentioned the state government's resolve to provide clean water to people, opposition leader Umang Singhar raised an objection. Soon, other Congress MLAs joined Singhar.

Amidst the ruckus, the governor continued his address even as the treasury benches thumped their tables when he read out the BJP government's achievements and resolutions.

When the House reassembled after Patel was formally escorted out as per the legislative tradition, Speaker Narendra Tomar said the remaining address of the governor, which he had not presented, would be considered as read.

Senior BJP MLA Ajay Vishnoi moved the motion of thanks to the Governor's address, which was seconded by his senior colleague Archana Chitnis.

The motion of thanks will be debated on Tuesday.

The state budget for 2026-27 will be presented on February 18, and the session will conclude on March 6.

Later, Singhar, in a press statement, said that he had specifically referred to the tragic incident in Bhagirathpura in Indore, where 35 innocent lives were lost (after drinking contaminated water) due to the government's negligence.

The LoP questioned whether the pain of those families, their tears and their questions were not important for the House on the opening day of the Budget session, according to the statement.

He told reporters that the upcoming state Budget should not be merely a document of announcements, but it should bring ground realities to the fore.

The Congress leader also demanded that a white paper be issued on the rising debt of the state so that the public could get transparent information about the actual economic situation.

Singhar said the Congress Legislature Party would soon expose the gap between the announcements made in the budget and their implementation in the House.

The government, in its 'death audit' report to the MP High Court, has stated that 16 people have died in the Bhagirathpura area of Indore due to the outbreak of vomiting and diarrhoea caused by contaminated drinking water in December 2025. PTI LAL ARU NSK