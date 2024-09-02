Dinanagar MLA Aruna Chaudhary appointed deputy leader of Cong legislative party in Punjab

Chandigarh, Sep 2 (PTI) MLA Aruna Chaudhary has been appointed as the deputy leader of the Congress legislative party in Punjab, said a senior leader of the opposition party in the state on Monday.

Chaudhary is an MLA from the Dinanagar assembly segment in Gurdaspur district.

Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa shared on 'X' a letter about Chaudhary's appointment to the post.

"Congratulations to Smt. @ArunaC_Official on her well-deserved appointment as the Deputy Leader of the Congress Legislative Party.

"Together, we will work relentlessly to address the concerns of Punjabis and ensure their voices resonate strongly in the Assembly. Looking forward to our collective efforts for a brighter and more prosperous Punjab!" Bajwa said in the post on the microblogging site. PTI CHS NSD NSD