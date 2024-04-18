Dingaleshwar Swami has assets worth Rs 9.74 crore

Bengaluru, Apr 18 (PTI) Fakira Dingaleshwar Swami of Shirahatti Fakkireshwar Math, who is contesting the Lok Sabha polls, has declared assets worth over Rs 9.74 crore.

Advertisment

In an affidavit while filing nomination as an independent candidate from Dharwad Lok Sabha segment on Thursday, the prominent Veerashaiva Lingayat seer has declared movable assets worth Rs 1.22 crore.

The immovable assets that he has, including agriculture and non-agriculture land and school building, are worth Rs 8.52 crore.

He has total liabilities to the tune of Rs 39.68 lakh.

Advertisment

The 48-year-old, who has failed in SSLC (Secondary School Leaving Certificate or class 10), has three cases pending against him.

The seer has two Toyota Innova, a tractor and a school bus in his name. He also has 7.82 kg of silver worth Rs 4.35 lakh, and 18.9 gram gold worth Rs 1.17 lakh.

Dingaleshwar Swami is taking on BJP MP and Union Minister Pralhad Joshi.

He has accused Joshi of "suppressing" Veerashaiva-Lingayat and other communities, and also misusing the Lingayat maths and causing disrespect to them to stay in power. PTI KSU RS SS