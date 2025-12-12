Dinner meeting with PM Modi turns out to be learning experience for Shiv Sena's Shrikant Shinde

New Delhi, Dec 12 (PTI) For Shiv Sena leader Shrikant Shinde, a dinner meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned out to be a learning experience, particularly about working under pressure and the importance of self-regulation.

Shinde spent 90 minutes with Modi, sharing the table with him and other leaders at a dinner hosted for NDA parliamentarians at the prime minister's official residence on Thursday evening.

"When your purpose is clear, pressure dissolves," the prime minister told Shinde, who sought to know how Modi handled pressure.

The Shiv Sena leader said the prime minister's thoughts on discipline, the value of quality sleep and the importance of emotional self-regulation were unexpectedly insightful.

"Learning that you manage a punishing schedule on just 3.5 hours of sleep, emphasising quality over quantity, left a lasting impression," said Shinde, the three-term Lok Sabha member from Kalyan in Maharashtra.

Shinde said he will never forget the method of anger management -- writing down every emotion and then letting it go.

"The otherwise cold Delhi winter was warm and welcoming. You shared your early struggles, your thoughts on leadership and the lessons you've learned from decades of public service," he said.

"Modi ji, you taught us that leadership is not just about authority, but about clarity of purpose, empathy and staying rooted in values. Your stories, guidance and the quiet warmth of your presence have left an indelible mark," Shinde said.

Shiv Sena is a key alliance partner of the BJP in Maharashtra. PTI SKU KSS KSS