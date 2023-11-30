Dip in number of repolls ordered in 10 states

New Delhi, Nov 30 (PTI) There has been a dip in the number of repolls in 10 states where assembly elections were held in the recent past as compared to the repolls held last time, officials said.

During the previous assembly polls held in Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Tripura, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Mizoram, Rajasthan, and Telangana, a total of 38 repolls were ordered.

This time, in these states, except Telangana, a total of six repolls were ordered by the Election Commission.

The repolls were largely attributed to mistakes made by poll officials.

Decision on any repoll in Telangana will be taken on Friday. Polling ended in the state on Thursday evening. With the conclusion of polls in five states, this has been the 11th state elections under Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar at the helm, an official pointed out.

The 11 assembly polls were held with near zero repolls, by and large violence-free, especially in Left Wing affected areas, with increasing participation of electors, inclusive of women, tribals, third gender people, senior citizens and persons with disability.

In the assembly elections in 10 states, eight of them recorded more voter turnout than previous elections.

Due to active thrust on inducement-free elections by CEC Kumar for the past few elections, record seizures amounting to over Rs 2,000 crore have been made in the five states since announcement of poll schedule on October 9, the official said.

Overall, more than Rs 3,400 crore worth of seizures were made in the last 11 assembly elections. PTI NAB NAB KVK KVK