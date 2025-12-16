Dipankar Bhattacharya calls for 'strong, mature' alliance against Modi govt's 'bulldozer raj'

Dehradun, Dec 16 (PTI) Launching an attack on the Narendra Modi government, CPI (ML) Liberation general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya called for a strong and mature alliance, describing the current political scenario as dominated by a "bulldozer raj" and authoritarian rule.

Addressing the party's two-day Uttarakhand State Committee meeting in Nainital's Bindukhatta on Monday evening, Bhattacharya said, "A strong and mature alliance against the 'bulldozer raj' and Modi’s fascist rule is the need of the hour." He alleged that bulldozers were being used to demolish the homes of the poor, Dalits and minorities by instilling fear of a demographic change in the public.

Bhattacharya claimed, "Under the guise of religious division, 100 per cent foreign direct investment (FDI) has been announced in the insurance sector. A Bill for the privatisation of the nuclear energy sector has been introduced in Parliament. The Modi government is moving towards creating a Higher Education Commission to completely dismantle the higher education system." He also said that following success in Bihar elections, an announcement has been made to implement the new Labour Codes, which he claimed would curtail workers' rights.

Describing the struggle for workers' rights as an important part of India’s freedom movement, the communist leader noted that Dr B R Ambedkar also played a leading role in this fight for labourers.

He underlined the need to mobilise workers, along with other sections of society, against the adverse effects of the new Labour Codes.

Criticising the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voter list, the CPI (ML) Liberation general secretary called it an attack on the right to vote, democracy and the Constitution. He alleged it was a conspiracy to deprive certain sections of citizens of their democratic rights.

However, Bhattacharya asserted that his party would strongly oppose any attempt to use the SIR to target and disenfranchise vulnerable communities and would stand firmly with those who are being deprived.

The meeting was attended by CPI-ML politburo member Sanjay Sharma, state secretary Indresh Maikhuri and other senior leaders. PTI DPT AKY AKY