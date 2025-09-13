Diplomacy essential between judiciary and executive: Calcutta High Court Chief Justice TS Sivagnanam

Kolkata, Sep 13 (PTI) Maintaining that diplomacy is essential between the judiciary and the executive, Calcutta High Court Chief Justice TS Sivagnanam on Saturday said he maintained a delicate balance between the two sides during his tenure.

Justice Sivagnanam, who is due to retire on September 15, said Kolkata had treated him dearly during his time here, first as a judge of the high court from October 2021 and later as Chief Justice from May 2023.

"Being the head of the judiciary, in the sense of being a chief justice of our high court, is a delicate balance between judiciary and state," he said while addressing a farewell programme organised by the West Bengal government at the Town Hall.

Stating that "diplomacy is important on either side," he stressed that there should not be a feeling that the judiciary is subordinate or subservient to the executive.

Lauding West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Judicial Secretary Siddhartha Kanjilal and Law Minister Moloy Ghatak, he said because of their unflinching support, much development work could be taken up for the betterment of the state judiciary.

"In close to three years, both during my tenure as acting Chief Justice and Chief Justice, the CM has never returned me with an empty hand," Justice Sivagnanam said.

A farewell by the state government for a Chief Justice of Calcutta High Court was previously given to Chief Justice Jai Narayan Patel in 2012.

Born on September 16, 1963, Sivagnanam enrolled in the Bar Council of Tamil Nadu in 1986.

He was appointed as an additional judge at Madras High Court in March 2009, and as a permanent judge in March 2011, according to information on the Calcutta High Court website. PTI AMR MNB