Diplomatic ties between S Korea and India to be celebrated with cultural performance

Bengaluru: The Korean Consulate General in Chennai will kick-start celebrations of the 50th year of diplomatic relations between India and South Korea through traditional Korean music and dance theatre performance in the city on October 11.

According to a release from the Consulate, 48 theatre artists and staff from 'Ulsan Metropolitan Dance Company' will perform for the public on October 11 (5.30PM) at the main auditorium of Christ (Deemed to be University) here.

Minister for Kannada and Culture and Backward Classes Welfare Department, Shivaraj Tangadagi will be the guest of honour for the performance in Bengaluru.

The team will also be performing at Chennai on October 9.

“This year marks the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties between India and Korea. We are in plans to make this year special through hosting multiple performances that will be open to the public.

While we do have various events every year, this becomes the first time ever that we have a large group performing traditional Korean dance and music exclusively for both Chennai and Bengaluru,” Consul General of the Republic of Korea in Chennai, Chang-nyun Kim said.

As part of the mission, Jeong-wook SUH, Ulsan Deputy Mayor for Administrative Affairs will also visit along with other officials to Bengaluru city, the release added.