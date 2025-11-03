Diplomats from 7 countries visit Bihar to observe BJP's poll campaign; witness PM Modi's rally

New Delhi, Nov 3 (PTI) A delegation of diplomatic representatives from Japan, Indonesia, Denmark, Australia, the United Kingdom, Bhutan and South Africa in India, currently on a two-day visit to Bihar to gain first-hand insight into the BJP's election campaign, witnessed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's public rally and met party leaders.

The Bihar polls will be held in two phases on November 6 and 11, and counting of votes is on November 14. While 121 assembly constituencies will go to the polls in the first phase, voting will be held in 122 seats in the second phase.

"The delegation witnessed the public rally of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Arrah, where they saw the mass participation and energy of the people during the election campaign," said Vijay Chauthaiwale, the BJP's foreign affairs department in-charge.

During their two-day visit which began on Sunday, the diplomats also met and interacted with senior BJP leaders Ravi Shankar Prasad, Dharmendra Pradhan and Vinod Tawde, and observed door-to-door campaign activities at the grassroots level.

"They later visited the BJP State Headquarters in Patna and interacted with senior state leaders to understand the Party’s organisation, communication strategy, and election management system," he added. PTI GJS GJS KSS KSS