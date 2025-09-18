Diplomats from 70 countries plant saplings at Central Ridge in Delhi

New Delhi, Sep 18 (PTI) Diplomats from 70 countries planted saplings at the Central Ridge here on Thursday as part of the Delhi government's 15-day 'Sewa Pakhwada' to mark the 75th birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

A total of 75 diplomats took part in the event, which was also attended by Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched 17 projects and schemes of the Delhi government on the birthday of PM Modi on Wednesday.

The BJP government will launch a total of 75 development initiatives and welfare measures in Delhi during the 'Sewa Pakhwada', which will conclude on October 2. PTI VIT APL DIV DIV