Direct approach by builders creating confusion in cluster development plan: Thane MLA

Thane, Apr 18 (PTI) Builders are approaching residents with regards to cluster development projects in Thane instead of civic authorities and this was causing confusion and suspicion among people, local MLA Sanjay Kelkar said on Friday.

Such a situation was derailing the "revolutionary" cluster development plan implemented by the Devendra Fadnavis government for the welfare of residents by resolving the growing crisis of illegal and unsafe buildings, he added.

"Civic authorities are allowing private developers to take the lead in approaching residents often without any official framework or information being shared with the public. This premature interaction is fostering suspicion and confusion, especially since there are no completed examples of cluster projects in Thane where residents have been successfully rehabilitated," he said.

The government must earn the trust of residents through clarity and communication and should not allow private interests to manipulate the process, Kelkar said.