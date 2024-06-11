Direct chopper services from Jammu to Mata Vaishnodevi Bhawan to commence from June 18

Jammu, June 11 (PTI) The helicopter services from Jammu capital city to Bhawan cave shrine of Mata Vaishnodevi in Trikuta hills of Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district will commence from June 18, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDB) announced on Monday.

The move comes as part of its continued endeavours to streamline the pilgrimage and provide better facilities to the devotees coming to pay their obeisance at the cave shrine from across the globe.

"To provide better facilities, the Board has taken a decision to start helicopter services directly from Jammu to Bhawan from June 18," said SMVDB Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Anshul Garg.

Garg said that allied facilities, including battery car seva, priority darshan, prasad and ropeway sevas, will be offered to the devotees under the package.

"All those facilities are being offered as a package. People can book and avail facilities of chopper service through our website," he added.

As per officials, the devotees will be ferried to Bhawan after landing at the Panchhi helipad near the shrine. The pilgrims will be provided a special darshan slip, ‘prasad’, a priority ticket cable car to offer prayers at ‘Bhairon temple’, and battery car service on return to reach Panchi Helipad and board the helicopter for Jammu airport, they said.

Notably, the helicopter service at present is available only between Katra and Sanjichhat.

Situated in the Trikuta hills of Reasi district, the Mata Vaishno Devi cave shrine is one of the most revered sites in Jammu and Kashmir, attracting nearly one crore devotees annually. PTI AB AS AS