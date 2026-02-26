Direct violation of state's rights: Himachal Cong chief on arrests of party's 3 youth wing activists

Shimla, Feb 26 (PTI) A day after an ugly face-off between the Delhi and Himachal Pradesh police over the arrest of the Congress' youth wing activists, the party's hill state unit chief on Thursday claimed that taking away individuals without informing anyone is a "direct violation of the state's rights".

Himachal Pradesh Congress president Vinay Kumar also alleged that the national capital’s police entered the state “illegally” to detain and take away the three activists.

In a statement issued here, he said the arrest of the activists involved in the protest at New Delhi against the “anti-national policies” of Prime Minister Narendra Modi was an attempt to suppress the voice of youth and a violation of their rights.

"The Modi government is completely rattled by the Youth Congress’ peaceful protests in Delhi and that is why the activists are being detained,” he said.

Kumar said Himachal is a tourist destination and such unethical actions could adversely affect the state's tourism.

Prime Minister Narendra as a dictator is making unsuccessful attempts to suppress the nation's voice, but neither the nation nor the Youth Congress workers are afraid, he added.

“The Modi government at the center has completely banned freedom of expression. It seems as if an undeclared emergency has been imposed in the country with no one free to speak out against the government and no one permitted to protest,” the state Congress chief alleged.

Kumar further alleged that the Modi government is compromising the country's interests.

“The Indo-US trade agreement is against India's interests. The Centre cannot tolerate any criticism and attempts are made to intimidate critics by leveling serious charges like treason against them,” he said.

Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi is not allowed to speak in Parliament, he said, adding that “Democracy is being murdered.” The Constitution is being weakened and the Congress will not allow injustice to happen to the country under any circumstances, he asserted.

Addressing the media persons here, Chief Minister's principal media advisor Naresh Chauhan said that Himachal Pradesh government has no intention of protecting any criminal, but action must be taken within the ambit of the law and the Delhi Police did not follow the law.

The rule states that it is mandatory for police from one state to inform the police of another before initiating any action in that state, he said. Considering this rule, the Himachal Pradesh Police lodged an FIR against Delhi Police. PTI BPL OZ OZ